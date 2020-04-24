2020 April 24 10:28

Saint-Petersburg Governor approves concept for development of Saint-Petersburg railway hub

The Concept will let ensure uninterrupted passage of cargo trains to the ports of the Gulf of Finland

Saint-Petersburg Governor Aleksandr Beglov has sent a letter to Oleg Belozerov, General Director – BoD Chairman, Russian Railways, with an approval of the concept for the development of railway infrastructure for arrangement of commuter and intracity passenger transportation within Saint-Petersburg railway hub.



The Concept was developed with the assistance of Russian Railways and the Governments of Saint-Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.



The Concept foresees the development of commuter and intracity passenger transportation by railway. As part of its first phase, transit cargo traffic is to be moved beyond the city with the construction of the North-East and South-West railways.



Construction of the North-East railway (Pavlovo-on-the-Neva - Orekhovo) and the South-West railway (Vladimirskaya – Bronka) as well as reconstruction of the Southern half-ring Rybatskoye – Predportovaya – Avtovo that foresees the construction of the second main track will let ensure uninterrupted passage of cargo trains to the ports of the Gulf of Finland.