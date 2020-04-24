2020 April 24 12:09

Port of Los Angeles continues focus on strategic investments

In a new video message, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka emphasizes cargo is flowing at America’s top port, which remains fully operational. At the same time, Port leaders are focused on long-term infrastructure investments, increasing competitiveness and opportunities to expand markets, the company said in its release.



“While our nation battles this global pandemic and the economic headwinds of these challenging times, there is a strong desire among many of us to look toward the future,” said Seroka. “That future focus is a constant here at the Port of Los Angeles. It has to be.”



Seroka outlined key construction projects moving forward, including enhancements to the Everport Terminal, several marine oil terminals and on-dock rail capability. The Port’s current list of active projects totals $367 million in capital spending that will generate an estimated 3,011 construction jobs.



Seroka also said the Port is working with supply chain stakeholders on increasing exports out of the United States via Los Angeles and planning for increased trade with Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries.



The Port of Los Angeles remains open with all terminals operational during the COVID-19 pandemic and serves as the temporary homeport of the Naval hospital ship USNS Mercy. North America’s leading seaport by container volume and cargo value, the Port of Los Angeles facilitated $276 billion in trade during 2019. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs in the five-county Southern California region.