2020 April 24 10:07

Eastern Shipbuilding Group signs contract with Weeks Marine

On, April 16, 2020, Weeks Marine, Inc. (WMI) and Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. (ESG) signed a contract to construct a sister ship to the MAGDALEN, a Lloyds Register 356’ Twin Screw Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge, the company said in its release.

The new vessel will be constructed at Eastern’s Allanton Shipyard Panama City, Florida, resulting in hundreds of additional skilled jobs over the next year. This second Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge project for Weeks Marine, reflects Eastern’s commitment to building complex dredge vessels for the US Jones Act maritime industry, and secures its long history of being a successful diversified U.S. Shipbuilder.



The R.B.WEEKS, (ESG Hull 258) is named in honor of Richard B. Weeks, a co-founder of Weeks Marine and married to Magdalen Weeks, the namesake of the sister vessel MAGDALEN (ESG 256), also built by Eastern and delivered in December 2017. This new Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge is scheduled for delivery early 2023.