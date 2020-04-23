2020 April 23 16:04

PGS targets East Shetland in new UKCS seismic survey

PGS seismic vessel Ramform Tethys is about to start a 3D MultiClient survey offshore East Shetland, in UKCS waters. Production will commence this week and the first data is expected Q3 2020, the company said in its release.

The industry-funded project will cover both frontier and mature areas where new broadband seismic is needed to enable the interpretation of the internal reflectors of the main Brent Group reservoir level. The survey aims to reveal which parts are remnant along the major fault between the East Shetland Platform and East Shetland Basin.



The PGS East Shetland 2020 dataset will enable derisking of the less tested Upper Jurassic Intra-Draupne sandstone analog of the Home and Magnus sandstones. State-of-the-art imaging of the fault delineations will significantly improve understanding of the structural traps and will provide important additional intelligence regarding the petroleum system.

Early seismic data results will be out in Q3 and full integrity depth volumes will be available in 2021.

“This area was a popular pick in the UK 31st Round and the survey is our first in the northern hemisphere this season. We will be heading to the Barents Sea afterward. PGS always puts safety first. We have implemented a range of COVID-19 screening, social distancing, and hygiene precautions onboard and for on-signing crew, to safeguard the people and the operation,” says Gunhild Myhr VP New Ventures Europe at PGS.