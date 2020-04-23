2020 April 23 14:02

HMM names world’s largest container vessel, ‘HMM Algeciras’

HMM held a naming ceremony for a 24,000 TEU-class containership ‘HMM Algeciras’, the world’s largest containership, at the DSME (Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering)’s Okpo shipyard in Geoje, Korea, the company said in its release.

‘HMM Algeciras’ is the first of twelve 24,000 TEU-class vessels scheduled to be sequentially delivered until September, 2020.

In September 2018, HMM signed a formal contract for its twenty eco-friendly mega container vessels with three shipyards – DSME, HHI(Hyundai Heavy Industries) and SHI(Samsung Heavy Industries) in an effort to take proactive actions towards market change as well as form a sustainable profit-generating structure.

DSME and SHI build seven and five 24,000 TEU-class containerships, respectively, which are expected for delivery until September, 2020. HHI constructs eight 16,000 TEU-class containerships to be delivered from the second quarter of 2021.

HMM plans to enhance its environmental capabilities by operating newly-launched twenty containerships. The vessels are basically equipped with a scrubber system in preparation for IMO 2020 environmental regulation. Optimised hull design and highly-efficient engine are also expected to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

‘HMM Algeciras’ will be deployed on Far East Europe 4 (FE4) service, one of the Asia-North Europe trade lanes of THE Alliance, with its port rotation starting at Qingdao, Busan, Ningbo, Shanghai, Yantian, Suez Canal, Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, London Gateway, then Singapore via Suez Canal.

Vessel Particulars of HMM Algeciras

LOA : approx. 399.9m

Beam : 61.0m

Depth : 33.2m

Capacity : 23,964 TEU

Flag : Panama