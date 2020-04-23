2020 April 23 13:59

Wärtsilä to develop luxury cruise vessel design for polar and tropical cruise expeditions

The technology group Wärtsilä’s in-house ship design capabilities have been recognised with an order to develop a customised design for up to six new luxury expedition cruise vessels capable of carrying 200 passengers, the company said in its release. The ships will be owned and operated by Amundsen Expeditions and are targeted primarily at the growing Chinese market. The design order with Wärtsilä was signed in the third quarter of 2019. “The ships are designed to operate efficiently in both tropical and polar waters. Because of the harsh environment and often remote location of the cruise destinations, special attention has been given to ensuring the ships’ operational reliability,” says Markku Miinala, General Manager, Ship Design Sales, Wärtsilä Marine.

The Wärtsilä team has worked in close cooperation with Amundsen Expeditions to develop a concept that meets the owner’s precise specifications and requirements. The vessels are designed to be fitted with a complete package of Wärtsilä solutions, including Wärtsilä 32 engines, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems for the abatement of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, electric propulsion, the Wärtsilä Nacos Platinum bridge system for navigation and communication, as well as Wärtsilä automation solutions. The eventual supply package is likely to be supported by a 10-year maintenance agreement, which will ensure the safety, reliability, and efficiency of the vessels, while providing cost assurances for budgeting purposes.

Wärtsilä is a leading supplier to the cruise industry. With a network of dedicated experts available worldwide, the company can support its cruise customers wherever they operate. In addition to its portfolio of efficient and reliable solutions, Wärtsilä also offers the latest in ship design, cyber-security, enhanced sustainability performance, and future-proof operations.



