2020 April 23 11:03

Royal IHC delivers TSHD RIVER THAMES to DEME

Royal IHC successfully handed over 2,500m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) RIVER THAMES to DEME. The vessel, designed and build by IHC, is based on the 2,300m³ TSHD LESSE, delivered to Baggerbedrijf de Boer by IHC in 2019, the company said in its release.

The vessel is designed to maintain sea and inland waterways, as well as perform land reclamation. It is equipped with the latest electronic system to improve positioning, sounding and execution of dredging work. To minimize environmental impact during dredging, the vessel is equipped with the latest innovation in the field of overflow - the IHC Plumigator®. The compact design of the TSHD is characterised by a small draught and can be deployed for projects in shallow water worldwide.

RIVER THAMES was built for DEME at PaxOcean Graha, Batam, Indonesia and will now get ready for her first project.