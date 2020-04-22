2020 April 22 17:50

Transit navigation opened in Volga Basin

Gorodetsky hydrosystem put into operation ahead of schedule



Gorodetsky hydrosystem (Gorodets HES and Shipping, branch of Volga Basin Administration) has been put into operation today, 22 April 2020. According to Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), transit navigation in the Volga Basin has thus started four days ahead of schedule.



The first to pass the locking operations were the ships of Volga Shipping Company (10 ships and ATB units).

Gorodetsky hydrosystem is among the oldest hydraulic engineering facilities in the Volga Basin. It was put into operation in 1955.