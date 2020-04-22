2020 April 22 17:21

Teaching moves online at World Maritime University amid pandemic

While travel is seriously curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic, eager students and academic institutions are finding new ways to ensure learning continues, IMO says in a press release. IMO's World Maritime University (WMU) is no exception. Technical officers from the IMO Secretariat were able to deliver, from their locations in London and Tunisia, virtual lectures on legal aspects of maritime safety and security maritime security, as part of an annual collaboration between IMO and WMU on the maritime security module of the post graduate Masters course with Maritime Law and Policy specialisation at WMU, which is based in Malmö, Sweden. The lectures address security aspects of port operations covered by IMO conventions. The lectures were delivered on 14 and 15 April 2020 to 16 students.