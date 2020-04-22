  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 22 14:31

    Tallink Grupp cooperates with dSign Vertti Kivi & Co

    The Estonian shipping giant Tallink Grupp and Finnish interior design company dSign Vertti Kivi & Co are, once again, cooperating on the interior design concept for Tallink’s newest vessel, the LNG-powered MyStar, which is built by the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) shipyard. According to Tallink’s press release, the construction of the brand new shuttle vessel started in Rauma shipyard in Finland on 6 April 2020 and the vessel should start its regular operation on the Tallinn-Helsinki route at the beginning of 2022. The agreement builds on the outstanding past cooperation, as dSign Vertti Kivi & Co was also chosen to create the interior for Tallink’s current flagship Megastar, which was completed and started operating between the twin capitals of Estonia and Finland in early 2017.

    “It is great to be involved in creating the new flagship for Tallink’s most popular route between twin capitals of Tallinn and Helsinki once again.  Tallink has really listened to their customers and trusts us to come up with another successful concept for the future, like the one we created for Megastar. We rely on our prior experience, as we take up the challenge for this project. Our focus is on facilitating fluent travel experience and cosy spaces of various types. Our Future Way of Travel -team, which is specialised in ship design, is full of ideas and we have set our sights on exceeding expectations once again. Our slogan is: It is not the destination that matters the most, but the journey to the destination”, Vertti Kivi, Head of the creative design team, dSign Vertti Kivi & Co said.   

    The ship’s design will have a novel concept of an impressive customer journey made up of many different impressions which will change according to the different needs during the day, inviting the traveller to come along and join the adventure. 

    The crisp Scandinavian look is supported by using touch-friendly materials and visuals inspired by the Baltic Sea.  In addition to the Business and Comfort Lounge, and to the delight of customers travelling with kids, the new vessel will also have a Family Lounge equipped with kids’ play areas, and an even more sumptuous shopping world. The navigation between the various rooms is facilitated by spacious vistas connecting various customer areas.   

    “At Tallink Grupp, we are very pleased to continue our very fruitful cooperation with dSign Vertti Kivi & Co, which was started with the flagship of our fleet Megastar and was continued with the renovation of the Tallink Spa&Conference Hotel in Tallinn.  Our customers highly value the crisp, modern and Scandinavian look of our interiors designed by Vertti Kivi, which is reflected in our high customer satisfaction ratings. We are looking forward to starting this new and exciting project together with Vertti Kivi as we look for new solutions for making our newest ship even more customer friendly, welcoming, cosy and providing a memorable travel experience to everyone onboard - both big and small travellers alike,” Peeter Kangro, Tallink Grupp’s Tallinn-Helsinki route director and vessel MyStar Project Manager, said. 

    Overall, Rauma shipyard has so far concluded cooperation agreements with about 44 suppliers for the MyStar construction project. For example, the MAN Energy Solutions will supply fuel efficient LNG-powered main engines for the new vessel; ABB Marine & Ports will, among other, provide the two propulsion motors and necessary electric motors; KOJA will design and supply the energy efficient ventilation and air conditioning system and Merima will build cabins and passenger public spaces for the new vessel. 

    ”The cooperation partners who have been chosen for the new vessel’s construction project are well-known and established as well as the most innovative professionals in their field. We are pleased that dSign Vertti Kivi & Co is responsible for the whole interior design solution of the vessel MyStar. Together with Tallink, Vertti Kivi and other cooperation partners, we will realise the new  emotion-filled and functional travel concept meant for the various traveller groups between Tallinn and Helsinki,” Jyrki Heinimaa, CEO of Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) said.  

    From January 2022, according to plan, there will be two LNG-powered eco-friendly shuttle vessels operating on Tallink’s shuttle route between Tallinn and Helsinki.

