2020 April 22 13:48

Onezhsky Shipyard held steel cutting ceremony for first crab catching ship ordered by Russian Crab Group

The ship is to be put into operation in 2022

Onezhsky Shipyard (Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia) has held a steel cutting ceremony under the project on construction of the first crab catching ship of 5712LS for Russian Crab Group, the Group says in a press release.

According to the statement, the series will number seven ships for catching and transportation of live crab with each new vessel to replace at least two ships of the Group. The new fleet will be operated in the basins of the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.

“The construction of the first ship in the series of crab catches has commenced in compliance with the schedule foreseen by the contract. I am sure that the interest in the project, professionalism of our partners and technological level of Onezhsky Shipyard will let us conduct gradual replacement of the current fleet with modern ships, enhance efficiency of quotas and improve working conditions of the onboard personnel,” said Dmitry Trubnikov, General Director of Russian Crab Group.

The ship will be built to the design of Damen Engineering (Saint-Petersburg) accordig to specifications of Russian Crab Group and involving RCG specialists. All ships of the series will have live crab tanks of 120 tonnes in capacity, additional space on the open deck for numerous traps and comfortable living quarters complying with the highest European standards.

Russian Crab Group and Onezhsky Shipyard signed a contract to build a series of crab catching ships on 31 January 2020. The shipbuilding project is to be implemented under the terms of auctions on providing crab catching quotas where Russian Crab Group earlier acquired 10 crab lots.

Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business. The should can build dry cargo carriers with deadweight of up to 5,500 tonnes, dredging and technical ships. From 2015, the shipyard has built 15 vessels with six projects under implementation today.

