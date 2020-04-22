2020 April 22 12:33

Multipurpose rescue vessel built by Nevsky Shipyard took part in exercises

Multipurpose MPSV07 rescue vessel “Spasatel Kavdeikin” (built by Nevsky Shipyard) took part in exercises near the seaport of Korsakov, says press center of Nevsky Shipyard referring to Marine Rescue Service.

On 20 April 2020, the Sakhalin branch of the FSBI "Marine Rescue Service" conducted a comprehensive exercise in the area of ​​the seaport of Korsakov to help an emergency ship that received severe damages, save people, fight fire and eliminate oil spills.

The training was attended by: the multi-functional emergency rescue vessel “ Spasatel Kavdeikin” (built at Nevsky Shipyard, Plant, Shlisselburg), the raid diving boat “Diver Zubchenko”, the emergency rescue unit equipped with rescue equipment and emergency rescue equipment for liquidation oil spills and oil products (OSR).

The purpose of the comprehensive exercise was to determine the level of preparedness of the professional emergency rescue unit of the Sakhalin branch for extinguishing fire on an emergency vessel, searching for and rescuing people in water, and eliminating the spill of oil and oil products.

During the exercise, the organization of warning of a ship accident, the search and evacuation of people in the water, assisting the crew of the ship in fighting fire, and the use of OSR equipment for the localization and liquidation of oil spills were worked out.

Vessels of the MPSV07 series are the largest and most significant vessels built in accordance with the Federal Target Program for the Development of the Transport System of Russia for 2010-2015. They have an unlimited navigation area, including navigation along the Northern Sea Route.