2020 April 22 15:02

APM Terminals Nigeria supports country’s COVID-19 response

On a flight funded by APM Terminals Nigeria, The United Nations has taken delivery of vital health supplies this month to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. Through other targeted activities in Nigeria, APM Terminals has contributed around $1 million to tackling the pandemic, the company said in its release.

The supplies, made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various types of personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies, will support the Nigerian Government’s COVID-19 Response Plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

The supplies will also support the Government of Nigeria, through the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), to prevent and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic in affected states across the country.

Earlier this month, APM Terminals made a contribution of $200,000 to UNDP for the procurement of 50, A30 ventilators and other needed medical equipment to be distributed to government hospitals across the country.

APM Terminals Nigeria has also funded the Government managed COVID-19 Fund to the tune of $500,000 to support this nation of 204 Million.



In coordination with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, APM Terminals has run a well appreciated media campaign to raise awareness for COVID-19 and the precautions people need to take. The campaign is particularly relevant for port users, such as long distance truck drivers who pose a unique risk due to their accentuated potential to spread the disease.

APM Terminals Apapa also donated urgently needed Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the Nigeria Port Authority to help in protecting their personnel, especially when they board vessels.



As the leading Port Operator in Nigeria (Apapa and Onne), handling two-thirds of the country’s containerized volumes, APM Terminals has an enormous responsibility in providing much needed support to our community at their time of need.

In appreciation of APM Terminals’ donations to the UN, Edward Kallon, the UN’s Resident Coordinator in Nigeria said, “We know that to limit the spread of the virus, it is important to test as many people as possible, especially those with recent travel history and those who met travelers. These test kits will support Nigeria’s drive to control the transmission of COVID-19 infections and support the Government’s ongoing strong efforts to protect the country from an escalating pandemic,” said Edward Kallon, the UN’s Resident Coordinator in Nigeria.