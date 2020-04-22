2020 April 22 11:36

Marine Recruiting Agency doubled number of trainees in 1Q’2020

Remote training gains momentum

In the first quarter of 2020, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) doubled the number of trainees to 543 including 104 distant trainees, seven times as much as in the same period of the previous year.

The Training Center of Marine Recruiting Agency has been offering remote training services from 2012. Today, the Agency's system of distant learning includes the following courses: “Dock engineer”, “Slingsman”, “Mooring man”, “Tallyman”, “Labor safety”, “Safety of working at height”, “First aid in the workplace” and “Fire safety basics”. In 2020, the company is going to launch new distant courses: “Railway signalman and coupler” and “Operator of vehicles with railcar couplers”.

The interest to remote training should be attributed to an opportunity of selecting time and location of taking a course. Those willing to get a new commercially successful profession can apply via the company’s website. Theoretic work materials are available for studying at home. For a work permit, the obtained skills should be proved in practice. The practical training location can be selected either with or without the MRA Training Center’s assistance. Upon completion of the course, the trainees are tested and provided with certificates.

In 1Q’2020, MRA trained 414 specialists under the programmes of basic professional education.

In the reporting period, new professions were obtained by 269 trainees including 136 boatmen, 71 slingsmen and 43 dock engineers. Others were trained as tallymen, operators of ship loading machines and conveyor operators.

The courses of professional retraining as operators of ship cranes, loaders and off-road vehicles were passed by 39 trainees.

106 port employees developed their skills at MRA in the first quarter of 2020, five times as much as in 1Q’19. The most popular were the following courses: “Railway signalman and coupler”, “Operator of front end bucket loader” and “Operator of Category D loader”.

Advanced professional education courses were selected by 129 specialists, twice as much as in the same period of the previous year.

Marine Recruiting Agency LLC is one of Russia’s leading recruiting companies offering services on training and selection of personnel to provide transport, logistic, stevedoring and other companies with highly skilled employees. Established in 2001, MRA is a subsidiary of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC. From 2016 the company is accredited by Federal Service on Labour and Employment for performing the activities related to provision of personnel.

The Agency has its own Training Centre with its own technical infrastructure. Its functions are primary training, re-qualification and advanced training on the basis of various educational programmes.