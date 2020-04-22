2020 April 22 13:02

Maqta Gateway expands its digital logistics marketplace “MARGO” with new warehouse storage offering

Maqta Gateway, the digital arm of Abu Dhabi Ports, has expanded its digital logistics solution, Margo, with the addition of a new commercial offering for warehouse storage.

The new offering presents customers with the unique opportunity to book standard warehouses or specialised temperature controlled-storage facilities to safely store their perishable goods including food Items and medical supplies for short and medium periods of time, through simplified paper-free booking processing and remotely-managed reservations. This new service leverages the simplicity, convenience and cost effectiveness of the existing Margo platform.

Among the current warehouse offering, customers can book Grade A warehouse facilities, one of the highest industry standards achievable within warehouse management and storage, which also are conveniently located in the heart of the Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) and easily accessible fromAbu Dhabi and Dubai.

Unveiled in November, 2019 during Maqta Gateway’s 5th Digital Trade Community Forum, Margo, is a digital marketplace for logistics services including cargo clearance and delivery solutions, enabling consumers importing personal goods from anywhere around the world through Khalifa Port or Abu Dhabi International Airport to clear and have their goods delivered directly to their homes anywhere in the UAE.