2020 April 22 12:09

CMA CGM cancels PSS from East Med & Black Sea to Indian Subcontinent

CMA CGM announced that the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 200 per Dry container, applicable since March 15th, 2020 is to be cancelled as follows:

PSS cancelled as from May 1st, 2020:

From East Mediterranean & Black Sea

To Indian Subcontinent (including Indian, Pakistan & Sri Lanka)