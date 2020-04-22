2020 April 22 09:47

Bunker market at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia sees mixed price movements

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the measures announced by OPEC+ and the G20 countries won’t rebalance the market immediately. “However, the past week’s achievements are a solid start and have the potential to start to reverse the build-up in stocks as we move into the second half of the year”, IEA report says.

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $280 pmt (-$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $220 pmt.

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $16 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $130 (-$42).

- MGO - $230 (-$35).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $250 (+$5).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $210 (+$5).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

