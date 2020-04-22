2020 April 22 09:29

Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau launched yet another Valdai 45R hydrofoil

The ship's maiden voyage will happen as soon the epidemiological situation allows



On 21 April 2020, Alexeev’s Hydrofoil Design Bureau (Nizhny Novgorod Region) launched the fourth Valdai 45R hydrofoil named Nadezhda, says press center of the Nizhny Novgorod Government.



Ships intended for operation in Nizhny Novgorod are being built under the state programme of the Russian Federation “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields in 2013−2030”.



The ceremony held in Chkalovsk was attended by Nizhny Novgorod Governor Gleb Nikitin.



The shipThe ’s length is 21.3 m, width – 5.2 m, speed – 60 km/h, passenger capacity – 45 persons, cruising range – 400 km, crew – 2 persons.

Ships of Valdai 45R design can accommodate 45 passengers and 2 crewmembers. Their speed is up to 75 km/h and cruising range is up to 550 km. It is the passenger hydrofoil of the new generation built at the production facilities of Alexeev’s HDB with involvement of modern equipment and materials. It was 20 ago that Alexeev’s HDB was building a ship of that size at its own production facilities.



According to Gleb Nikitin, the ship will leave for her maiden voyage as soon the epidemiological situation allows.



We are looking into new directions for it: Pavlovo, Chkalovsk. Under consideration is also a multimodal route to the Strigino airport and an interregional one – to Murom”, said the Governor adding that the company is also implementing an export contract for 6 ships of that kind. Two of them are to be delivered to Taiwan.



The lead ship of Valdai 45R design was presented in May 2018, at the Saint-Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). In 2019, the ship carried over 4,000 passengers (3,120 passengers on the Nizhny Novgorod – Gorodets – Nizhny Novgorod route and 1,040 – on the Nizhny Novgorod – Makaryevo – Nizhny Novgorod route).



AO Alekseev`s Design Bureau has been building high-speed civil, dual-purpose and military vehicles based on various hydrodynamic principles for more than 65 years. These are hovercraft and hydrofoils, air cavity craft and gliding boats with different bottom configuration, multipurpose platforms and ekranoplanes. More than 8,000 passenger ships and boats have been built to the design of Alekseev`s Bureau to date. They are in operation in 35 countries worldwide.

