  • 2020 April 21 15:44

    U.S. Transportation Secretary announces nearly $20 million in funding to small shipyards

    The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) awarded $19.6 million in discretionary grants to 24 U.S. small shipyards through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funding will help modernize America’s small shipyards, making them more efficient in constructing commercial vessels, MARAD said in its release.

    “This $19.6 million federal government investment in the nation’s small shipyards will help maintain the U. S. shipyard infrastructure of our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

    MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program provides funding to assist eligible shipyards modernize operations, improve efficiency, and reap the benefits of increased productivity by investing in emerging technologies and a highly skilled workforce. Projects under the program include capital and related improvement projects that foster efficiency, competitive operations, and quality ship construction, repair, and reconfiguration. In addition, the program can fund training projects that foster employee skills and enhance productivity.

    “Small shipyard grants play a significant role in supporting local communities by creating jobs for working families,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “These shipyards are a tangible investment in our nation’s maritime infrastructure and the future of our maritime workforce.”

    The economic footprint of American shipyards is nearly 400,000 jobs, $25.1 billion of labor income, and $37.3 billion in GDP. Helping shipyards to upgrade and expand empowers this critical industry, allowing them to compete more effectively in a rapidly changing global marketplace. The capital provided to shipyards increases their repair and production footprints and creates more jobs throughout the country.

    A complete list of shipyard grant recipients follows:

    ALABAMA
    Alabama Shipyard, LLC of Mobile, AL, which has been serving the Gulf Coast since 1917, will receive $571,887 to upgrade four travel trucks with new assemblies on 150‐ton portal crane.
    Blakely BoatWorks, Inc. of Mobile AL, a full-service shipyard focused on new construction and marine repair projects, will receive $ 379,408 for a 500-ton press brake, welding machines, overhead cranes, and man lifts.

    CALIFORNIA
    Mare Island Dry Dock of Vallejo, CA, which offers dry docking, ship repair and other services, will receive $1,066,326 for a 165‐ton Rough Terrain Crane.

    FLORIDA
    Gulf Marine Repair Corporation of Tampa, FL, which specializes in the repair, conversion and modification of large ocean-going commercial and other vessels, will receive $692,100 for a CNC plasma cutting machine and 100‐ton rough terrain crane.

    GUAM
    Cabras Marine Corporation, which provides pilot, tug, barge, spill response, firefighting, and ferry services in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana’s Islands, will receive $1 million for the purchase of a 275‐ton Truck Crane.

    HAWAII
    Marisco, Ltd. Of Kapolei, HI, which offers ship repair and other services, will receive $745,872 for a blast and paint booth.

    LOUISIANA
    C&C Marine and Repair, LLC of Belle Chasse, LA, which provides general steel repairs on inland barges, will receive $ 979,638 for a 275‐ton Crawler Crane.
    Cooper Consolidated, LLC of Convent, LA, which provides midstream stevedoring, barge, marine, and logistics services, will receive $1.2 million for a 620‐ton Marine Travelift.

    MARYLAND
    Chesapeake Shipbuilding Corp. of Salisbury, MD, which possesses more thirty years of direct industry experience and designs and builds commercial ships up to 450 feet in length, will receive $830,622 to purchase a 130‐ton Rough Terrain Crane.

    MICHIGAN
    Mackinac Island Ferry Company dba Mackinac Marine Service of St. Ignace, MI, which services commercial and recreational vessels, will receive $752,933 for a Travelift and Welding Equipment.

    MISSISSIPPI
    VT Halter Marine of Pascagoula, MS, a company with more than 70 years of experience in ship design, construction, repair and conversion to maintenance and support, will receive $1,695,118 for a 1250‐ton Press Brake.

    NEW YORK
    Smith Boys Marine Sales Inc. of North Tonowanda, NY, a family-owned boat service and repair company, will receive $317,641 for a transporter and CNC plasma cutter.

    OHIO
    The Great Lakes Towing Company of Cleveland, OH, a company with 120 years of service on the Great Lakes, will receive $1,400,000 for an 820‐tonTravelift.

    OREGON
    WCT Marine & Construction Inc. of Astoria, OR, which specialize in marine services, new construction, welding, boat repair, boat building and fabrications, will receive $573,075 for a big top enclosed work structure, work pad with drains, filtration system.
    Diversified Marine, Inc. of Portland, OR, which offers repair, retrofit and construction of tugs, barges and commercial steel vessels, will receive $ 1,253,160 for a 275‐ton Crawler Crane.

    PENSYLVANIA
    Philly Shipyard, Inc. of Philadelphia, PA, a U.S. commercial shipyard constructing vessels for operation in the U.S. Jones Act market, will receive $640,158 for a Messer system.

    RHODE ISLAND
    J. Goodison Company, Inc. of North Kingstown, RI, a veteran-owned small business offering a full range ship repair services, will receive $504,237 for its shipyard rough terrain crane project.

    SOUTH CAROLINA
    Metal Trades, Inc. of Hollywood, SC, a family-owned business since 1962 with experience in heavy steel fabrication, manufacturing, machining, vessel construction and vessel maintenance and repair, will receive $492,128 for a 55‐ton Grove All Terrain Crane and three Skytrak Telehandlers Forklifts.

    TEXAS
    Gulf Copper Ship Repair, Inc. of Corpus Christi, TX, an employee-owned company noted for installing copper piping on marine vessels, will receive $423,186 for a 110‐ton Crane.
    Bludworth Marine, LLC of Houston, TX, which services ships, ATB's, inland and offshore tugs and barges, and other vessels will receive $1,337,468 for a 275‐ton Crawler Crane.

    VIRGINIA
    Colonna's Shipyard, Inc. Norfolk VA, which performs ship repair, machining and steel fabrication services to both the commercial and government markets. will receive $799,996 to purchase welding machines.

    WASHINGTON
    SAFE Boats International, L.L.C. of Bremerton, WA, an aluminum boat manufacturer and leading supplier to military, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue agencies, will receive $587,035 for a router and press brake.
    Mavrik Marine Inc. of La Conner, WA, which specialized in the construction of aluminum work boats, will receive $564,850 for a bridge crane, welding system, and compressor.

    WISCONSIN
    Fraser Shipyards, Inc. of Superior, WI, which offers services from emergency repairs to brand-new craft to large industrial fabrications, will receive $793,162 for Overhead Material Handling and Steel Brake Processing Improvement.

