2020 April 21 15:31

Saint-Petersburg takes over ownership of Kotlin and Bronka territories

Former construction sites of Flood Prevention Facility Complex are now owned by the city



Transfer of former construction sites of Saint-Petersburg Flood Prevention Facility Complex, Kotlin and Bronka, has been handed over from the federal ownership to the municipal ownership, says press center of the City Governor’s Administration.



The acceptance/delivery certificates for the movable and real property have been signed by the Property Relations Committee (PRC) of Saint-Petersburg and Saint-Petersburg Administration of Russia’s Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA).



The transfer of Kotlin and Bronka mark the final phase of PRC work on taking over ownership of three former construction sites of the Flood Prevention Facility Complex including Gorskaya under the municipal government’s strategy on comprehensive development of those territories.



Gorskaya was handed over from the federal ownership to Saint-Petersburg in autumn 2019 in pursuance of RF Government Order dated 17.10.2019 (No 2444-р). The area is intended for creation of a tourism cluster.



Kotlin and Bronka are handed over in pursuance of RF Government’s Order dated 17 December 2019 (No 3071-р) resulting from interaction of three property management authorities: PRC, Ministry of Economic Development and FPMA.



The area of about 300 hectares numbers 27 movable and real property facilities: non-residential buildings, waterfront structures, cargo yards and other temporary structures.



Upon completion of the rights registration, the Property Relations Committee of Saint-Petersburg will embark on making plots for further comprehensive development of the territory.



The Kotlin will be possibly occupied by a social and business area focused on tourism and recreation including yachting.



The Bronka will feature transport and logistics facilities of MSCC Bronka: construction of a road, railway and interchanges.





