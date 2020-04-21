2020 April 21 14:29

Global Ports doubles cargo accumulation time at Yanino

The company expects that this new service option will allow customers to reduce their costs

Global Ports Investments today announces that the accumulation time for cargoes arriving at Yanino Logistics Park from the Group’s sea terminals in the Greater Port of Saint Petersburg — First Container Terminal (FCT) and Petrolesport (PLP) — will increase to 30 days. This means that storage time at Yanino will more than double, depending on the mode of transport.

This increased storage time will be available for laden import containers that arrive at FCT or PLP by 30 June 2020 and have full customs clearance. Customers will also be given access to the cross-docking facility at Yanino and therefore be able to unload line containers where necessary.

Global Ports expects that this new service option will allow customers to reduce their costs against the backdrop of recent macroeconomic changes, which have resulted in a need for longer cargo storage times. Owning its own assets allows the Group to efficiently use its facilities and prevent the piling up of containers at sea terminals, thus maintaining a high cargo handling speed.