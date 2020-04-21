2020 April 21 13:55

Port Bronka supports Russian exporters and importers

The logistics sector was among first one’s subjected influence of the COVID-19 pandemic spreading: suspension of production lines in many countries, decrease of the supply and the demand, break-downs in well-tooled transportation systems, all of these had caused an inadvertent increase of cargo idling in ports for further shipment. Hence Fenix LLC, the operator of Port Bronka, undertakes new extraordinary actions in supporting Russian participants in external economic activity suffering from the pandemic consequence, says press center of Port Bronka.



Additional yard area will be provided for storage of export and import goods. This allows to extend free time for export cargoes up to 60 days, and for import cargoes up to 30 days arriving to the port before May 15th, 2020. The measure is focused on costs reduction for all participants of the supply chain, which would positively influence on availability and prices for goods for the end users.



Port Bronka as the most modern sea terminal in St.Petersburg has enough capacity and area to overcome such extraordinary situation.