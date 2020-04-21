2020 April 21 10:59

Khabarovsk Shipyard held online keel-laying ceremony for two crab catching ships

On 21 April 2020, Khabarovsk Shipyard (A company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down two crab catching ships of Project 03141 with the keel-laying ceremony held online in compliance requirements on prevention of COVID-19 spread, the company says in a press release.



Among the videoconference participants were Magadan Region Governor Sergey Nosov, Mag-Sea International General Director Mikhail Kotov, Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal, Khabarovsk Shipyard General Director Igor Vasko.



Ships of Project 03141 are intended for catching crab and shrimps, catch storage in refrigerated seawater, transportation of live catch to the port.



Certificates of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping for keel-laying of two crab catchers of a Magadan based fishing company Mag-Sea International were obtained by Khabarovsk Shipyard on March 27.

The shipbuilding contracts signed on 15 January 2020 are the first among the contracts planned by the shipbuilding company. Khabarovsk shipyard says there are contracts currently being approved by other customers with more contracts under negotiations.



The ship particulars: RS class notation - КМIce2 (REF) fishing vessel; LOA - 63.27 m; BOA – 10.60 m; depth – 4.60 m; gross tonnage – 1,048 t; main engine - 1,618 kW; speed - 14 knots; crew – 21; endurance – 45 days.



Khabarovsk Shipyard is currently building an air-cushioned craft of Project СВП-50, two ships of Project А45-2 and two tugboats of Project 00440.



Khabarovsk Shipyard is one of the largest shipbuilding plants in the Far East of Russia. Throughout its history the shipyard has built over 350 warships and civil vessels of different classes and projects. More than 20 warships have been exported to India, Syria, Cuba, Korea.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates the bulk of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.