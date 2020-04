2020 April 21 10:31

WTI crude oil futures recover after collapse to negative price

On 21 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.78% to $25.37 per barrel, Light (WTI) for May delivery grew by 104.15% to $1.56 per barrel, for June delivery by 4.8% to $21.41 per barrel.