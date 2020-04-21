2020 April 21 10:04

Slavyansky Ship Repair Yard in Primorsky Territory to build fishing barge

The vessel is intended for transportation of the catch

Slavyansky Ship Repair Yard (Slavyansky SRY, Primorsky Territory) says it will build a fishing barge for Vlad Crystal.



Slavyansky Ship Repair Yard is among the largest ship repair companies in the Far East region. The plant has equipment and facilities necessary for construction and repair of civil and military ships.



Apart from ship repair and conversion the shipyard is engaged in construction of small-size ships. Shipbuilding accounts for 40% of the company’s total output.



In 2003, the plant was nominated by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation as the basic enterprise in the Far East of Russia for construction of small-size port fleet.