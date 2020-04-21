2020 April 21 09:39

Nikolay Tokarev re-elected as President of Transneft

Nikolay Tokarev’s term of office extended for 5 years



On 17 April 2020, Federal Property Management Agency of the Russian Federation which owns 100% of the ordinary shares of Transneft, extended the term of office of Nikolay Tokarev as the President of Transneft for a 5-year period, Transneft says in a press release.



Nikolay Tokarev re-appointed as President of Transneft in pursuance of RF Government’s Directive dated 16 April 2020 (No3238п-П13).



Nikolay Tokarev was elected President of Transneft in 2007.

During the period of 2000–2007, Mr. Tokarev was the Director General of the State Enterprise Russian Foreign Economic Association “Zarubezhneft” (since 2004, Zarubezhneft JSC). Worked in the mining industry and later at the Administrative Department of the President of the Russian Federation.

Transneft is the largest pipeline company in the world holding 68,000 km of trunk pipelines. The company’s control stock (78%) which is 100% of voting shares are controlled by the state.