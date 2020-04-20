  The version for the print

    Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,031 in RF spot market

    Between April 13 and April 17, 2020, average wholesale prices for heavy fuel oil М-100 in the spot market of the Russian Federation fell by RUB 339 against the previous week to RUB 5,031 per tonne, PortNews IAA learnt from the review provided by Refinitiv.

    The price for fuel oil in the North West federal district remained flat at RUB 6,350 per tonne, in the Central district – grew by RUB 763 to RUB 4,397, in the Volga federal district – fell by RUB 55 to RUB 2,674, in the Southern federal district remained flat at RUB 7,350, in the Siberian federal district – decreased by RUB 1,383to RUB 7,027, in the Far East federal district fell by RUB 1,600 to RUB 12,730.

