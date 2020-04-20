2020 April 20 14:07

SOHAR Port joins SEA-LNG

Today SEA-LNG welcomes SOHAR Port and Freezone as its first Middle Eastern port member. SOHAR joins SEA-LNG to promote its investment in LNG bunkering facilities and the use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel. SEA-LNG is the leading multi-sector industry coalition, created to accelerate the widespread adoption of LNG. MARSA LNG, a venture comprised of TOTAL S.A. and OQ, is developing a state of the art LNG liquefaction plant and bunkering facility in SOHAR Port, SEA-LNG said in its release.

Highlighting the importance of the upcoming project, Mark Geilenkirchen, CEO of SOHAR Port said; “This major LNG Bunkering project will generate in-country value and job opportunities, and will support industry diversification efforts by promoting shipping activities in Oman. The establishment of this facility will make SOHAR one of the key LNG bunkering facilities on the main shipping trade routes, alongside other strategic ports, many of whom are already SEA-LNG Members, such as the Port of Singapore. MARSA LNG will supply LNG sourced locally in the Sultanate.”

The project will see the provision of LNG to the shipping lines calling at SOHAR Port. The switch from traditional marine fuel oils to LNG has accelerated following the implementation of new sulphur emission limits by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in January 2020 and the IMO greenhouse gas emission targets set for 2030 and 2050.

Due to its unique location outside the Strait of Hormuz and mid-way between Europe and Asia, SOHAR is ideally positioned to become a major LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East. In addition, SOHAR Port and Freezone feature deep-water drafts capable of handling the largest vessels in the world. The liquefaction plant and bunkering project will be able to offer attractive business conditions, further enhanced by access to a dedicated logistics chain as well as large domestic gas reserves.

About SEA-LNG

SEA-LNG is a UK-registered not for profit collaborative industry foundation serving the needs of its member organisations committed to furthering the use of LNG as an important, environmentally superior maritime fuel.

SEA-LNG has members across the entire LNG value chain including providers of the product, users, engine and asset suppliers, and class societies. SEA-LNG is already recognised as an International leader in LNG matters. Each member organisation commits mutually agreed human resources, data analysis and knowledge sharing in support of SEA-LNG initiatives and activities and financially contributes via a membership fee. SEA-LNG is guided by a board, which is led by chairman Peter Keller, who was elected as Founding Chairman in 2016.

