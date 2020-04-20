2020 April 20 12:41

Rosmorport icebreakers take flood prevention measures in Arkhangelsk Region

The works are carried out before ice movement on the Severnaya Dvina River

FSUE Rosmorport says that its icebreakers, the Kapitan Chadaev and the Kapitan Yevdokimov, take flood prevention measures in the Arkhangelsk region. The works are carried out before ice movement at the delta and the upstream of the Severnaya Dvina River. Vessels of the enterprise free the water area of the seaport of Arkhangelsk of ice that will lead to stepping up its melting and help to avoid ice blocking and, consequently, saturation and floods in the adjacent areas.

Despite the abnormally warm winter the ice buildup in canals was usual for Russian North – about 40 centimeters. However, the ice thickness reaches 60-80 centimeters on certain sections. The speed of icebreakers varies from 1-2 knots to 6-8 knots depending on the ice thickness, its consolidation and the meteorological conditions. This year the ice conditions are difficult in the entire water area: the level of ice consolidation exceeds nine points out of ten, but the weather is favorable in the work area: light frost during the night and the day temperature is from 0 degrees Celsius to +7 degrees Celsius.

The ice has been broken up at the delta and the upstream of the Severnaya Dvina River on the section between Arkhangelsk and Kholmogory to the settlement of Rembuyevo. As a rule the works are carried out in daylight hours, but they can be continued at night. Every day each vessel passes over 100 kilometers.

Every year the icebreakers of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch take measures in the middle of April to protect the region from spring flood on fairways and unnavigable branches of the river estuary. Due to such prevention measures, the Arkhangelsk suburbs and the islands of the river delta have not experienced floods for many years.

Totally, the icebreakers will cover a distance of over 800 kilometers. The ice outburst works will last until April 17, 2020.