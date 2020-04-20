2020 April 20 12:16

Rosmorport changed pilotage dues rates for services rendered in the seaport of Novorossiysk

Under Clause 1 of Russia’s Antimonopoly Service Order No. 781/17 of June 13, 2017 and pursuant to FSUE “Rosmorport” Order No. 122 of April 02, 2020 the rates of pilotage dues for pilotage services rendered by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch in the seaport of Novorossiysk have been changed.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” order came into effect on April 15, 2020.

Additional information on the value of new rates of pilotage dues for pilotage services rendered by the FSUE “Rosmorport” Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch in the seaport of Novorossiysk is available in the section “Harbor Dues and Tariffs of the Azovo-Chernomorsky Basin Branch”.