2020 April 20 09:56

Oil prices fell 5.47% amid US storage space running out

On 20 April 2020, Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 1.5% to $27.66 per barrel, Light (WTI) – by 5.4% to $23.66 per barrel.



Analysts attribute the fall of oil prices to US storage space running out and considerable decrease of demand.