2020 April 20 09:39
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 1Q’2020 fell by 5.8%
Container flow decrease slowed down versus January-February 2020
In January-March 2020, port Hong Kong (China) handled 4.17 million TEUs (-5.8%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 3.28 million TEUs (-5.4%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 886,000 TEUs (-7.1%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2019, the port’s container throughput hit 18.36 million TEUs.
