2020 April 20 08:30

CMA CGM cancels PSS for reefer exports from Ecuador to North Europe, West Med, East Med, Baltic, Black Sea, Russia Far East, Middle East Gulf, North Africa (including Morocco)

CMA CGM has announced that the Peak Season Surcharge of USD 500 per Reefer unit, applicable since February 1st, 2020 from Ecuador is to be cancelled as follows:

PSS cancelled as from April 20th, 2020:

From Ecuador

To North Europe, West Med, East Med, Baltic, Black Sea, Russia Far East, Middle East Gulf, North Africa (including Morocco)

This PSS remains applicable from Ecuador to East & West Africa.