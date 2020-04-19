  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 19 17:43

    EXMAR names Francis Mottrie as CEO of the EXMAR Group

    On the 4th of April our Chairman of the Board, Baron Philippe Bodson, sadly passed away after his fight against COVID-19, EXMAR said in a media release.

    Subsequently the EXMAR Board convened and wishes to announce the following:
    - Francis Mottrie, Deputy CEO of the EXMAR Group, is appointed as CEO.
    - Nicolas Saverys, previously CEO of EXMAR, will take up the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

    EXMAR said it is confident that these complementary positions will enhance EXMAR’s growth and success.

Другие новости по темам: Exmar, appointments  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 19

17:43 EXMAR names Francis Mottrie as CEO of the EXMAR Group
17:03 Crystal River Cruises’ fleet receives Green Award certification
16:18 Textron secures Navy's $386 million contract
15:38 MINSHIP bulk carrier M/V Trudy bunkered biofuel at Port of Rotterdam
14:12 USCG Cutter Nathan Bruckenthal returns from deployment
12:51 Jan De Nul's vessel "Les Alizés" to have SCHOTTEL propulsion system
11:47 Crystal updates launch timeline of Crystal Endeavor
10:48 Wärtsilä’s Smart Support Centre delivers fast remote service response

2020 April 18

15:39 Schlumberger announces Q1 2020 results
14:15 Huntington Ingalls Industries starts building Navy's LPD 30
13:51 MMA Offshore awarded renewable sector support contract
12:32 Stolt-Nielsen to scrap scrubber retrofits where possible to cut costs
11:17 Port of Amsterdam and partners agree on creation of new Energy Port

2020 April 17

17:34 Throughput of Kaliningrad port in 3M’2020 fell by 10% Y-o-Y
17:06 MINSHIP embarks on bulk carrier biofuel trial in quest for carbon neutral shipping
16:17 Throughput of port Vyborg in 3M’2020 fell by 53% Y-o-Y
16:05 Low emission Incat Crowther ferries delivered to NYC Ferry by Hornblower
15:59 Finnlines orders first two-stroke propulsion package in its fleet for Finnish market
15:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2020 grew by 16% Y-o-Y
15:26 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
15:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Varvara of Project RSD59
14:24 VARD enters the renewable energy sector
14:03 North Carolina Ports opens new refrigerated container yard
13:55 Port of Ust-Luga increased its throughput in 1Q’2020 by 3% YoY
13:28 Subsea pipelines for new HES Hartel Tank Terminal handed over by Visser & Smit Hanab
13:08 LUKOIL has its living quarters platform for development of Valery Grayfer field towed to Caspian Sea
12:31 Maersk launches its cold store in St. Petersburg (Russia)
12:29 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020
12:00 Heavy-lift QIAN KUN by carrier Chipolbrok stops in Hamburg
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:46 Oboronlogistics upgrades communication system of Ambal ferry
10:22 MGO prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia grew by $20
09:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 17
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on April 16
07:27 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020

2020 April 16

18:37 Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock
18:07 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA continues to increase tanker market coverage in a strong tanker market
17:31 Ørsted signs long-term vessel contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
17:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project
17:06 The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”
16:26 Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service
16:05 Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020
15:07 Vestdavit secures four-ship davit contract with French Navy
14:42 ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Energy)
14:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Calipso with Uniper
13:38 Global Ports elects new member of the Board of Directors
13:09 Aker Solutions and Cognite secure digital offshore wind energy technology grant
12:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 IMO and FAO sign an agreement to implement the GloLitter Partnerships Project
11:37 Tallink Grupp’s Helsinki-Stockholm route vessel Silja Serenade to go to dock in Naantali shipyard for essential maintenance
11:09 APM Terminals offers storage space in North America
10:35 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted after a fall at the previous trading session
10:09 ECSA and ETF call for coordinated EU action on crew changes
09:40 Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from April 15
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 706 points
09:14 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 16

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars