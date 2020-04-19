2020 April 19 17:43

EXMAR names Francis Mottrie as CEO of the EXMAR Group

On the 4th of April our Chairman of the Board, Baron Philippe Bodson, sadly passed away after his fight against COVID-19, EXMAR said in a media release.



Subsequently the EXMAR Board convened and wishes to announce the following:

- Francis Mottrie, Deputy CEO of the EXMAR Group, is appointed as CEO.

- Nicolas Saverys, previously CEO of EXMAR, will take up the position of Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.



EXMAR said it is confident that these complementary positions will enhance EXMAR’s growth and success.