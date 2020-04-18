2020 April 18 13:51

MMA Offshore awarded renewable sector support contract

MMA Offshore has been awarded a contract with a top tier construction contractor to support foundation installation for an offshore wind farm project off the coast of Taiwan.



The Company's multipurpose support vessel the MMA Vigilant will be providing integrated subsea services to monitor the seabed for dredging and piling work over a two month period, with end-to-end project services provided by MMA’s Vessel Operations, Subsea Services and Project Logistics business units.



MMA Managing Director, David Ross, said the contract award was an exciting step forward for MMA.



“Expanding our service offering into supporting the renewable sector is a key step in executing our growth strategy,” said Mr Ross.



“We are excited to be commencing this work scope and are looking forward to this being the first of many vessel contracts for MMA in support of the renewable sector.”