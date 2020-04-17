2020 April 17 17:06

MINSHIP embarks on bulk carrier biofuel trial in quest for carbon neutral shipping

Bavarian ship management company MINSHIP and its subsidiary MInmarine have announced that a bulk carrier in their fleet of managed vessels, M/V Trudy, has successfully bunkered biofuel at the Port of Rotterdam.

The biofuel bunkered by the 2009-built, 30,790-dwt bulk carrier on April 17 was GoodFuels’ sustainable Bio-fuel Oil MR1-100: which is a second generation sustainable biofuel produced from certified feedstock that is labelled as waste or residue.

Since biofuel will be the only fuel burnt in the main engine of M/V Trudy for the next 8-10 days, the vessel will generate up to 90% less CO2 emissions than if it was burning a conventional shipping fuel.

The adoption of biofuel by MINSHIP is a huge step towards the ship management company and its customers reaching their ambitious CO2 reduction goals. Throughout the inaugural bio-fuel powered trial voyage taken by M/V Trudy from the Port of Rotterdam, relevant performance indicators will be closely monitored to help inform future operations.

Additional trials on further vessels under MINSHIP’s management are planned with a view to making biofuel a real alternative for their managed fleet to reduce carbon footprint.