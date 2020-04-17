  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 17 15:59

    Finnlines orders first two-stroke propulsion package in its fleet for Finnish market

    MAN Energy Solutions has won the order to supply 6 × MAN B&W 9S50ME-C9.6 Tier II-compliant main engines for 3 × 238-metre RoRo vessels intended for operation in the Baltic Sea, the company said in its release. The customer is Finnlines PLC., the Finnish shipping company and part of the Grimaldi Group. MAN Energy Solutions’ two-stroke licensee – Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (Engine & Machinery Business Unit) – will build the engines in Korea, while Nanjing Jinling shipyard in China will construct the vessels. Delivery of the first vessels is expected from 2021.

    The MAN B&W ME-C engines – as part of the hybrid propulsion set-up – will enable a 100% increase in efficiency when measured in terms of consumption/ton of freight transported, compared to existing vessels.

    The new order follows that made by Grimaldi in 2019 for nine very similar vessels with the same scope of supply, and adds to recent orders MAN Energy Solutions has won in the competitive Baltic market.

    Designed by Nordic marine designer, Knud E. Hansen, the new RoRos will be among the first examples of a new series of hybrid vessels. These will use fuel-oil during navigation and lithium mega-batteries in harbour, thus guaranteeing ‘zero emissions in port – and meeting the Registro Italiano Navale (RINA) Green Plus class notation – while still satisfying energy requirements at berth. The batteries will be recharged during navigation through shaft generators adding the so-called peak-shaving system. The newbuilds will also feature ice-class classification, 1A Super.

    Bjarne Foldager – Senior Vice President, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions – said: “We’re very happy to win this order and to add to our recent successes in the Finnish market. To be able to add it to the previous nine vessels from the Grimaldi order is also very pleasing. Our technology will play a crucial role in this innovative hybrid propulsion system that really points the way for shipping in the future. I look forward to seeing these unique vessels enter service.”

    Foldager added: “These new RoRos will be among the most environmentally sustainable ships of their type. Finnlines is a frontrunner in the development of hybrid power ships, of marine battery packs and of energy-management systems. By investing in research & development and by teaming with its suppliers, Finnlines is well on time to meet and clearly exceed all the ambitious environmental targets set by the IMO and by the international community for shipping.”

    Mikael Lindholm, Head of Newbuilding Department, Finnlines, said: “These environmentally friendly vessels will be built taking all technological and environmental factors into account and thus will increase our energy efficiency further. We continue our successful track record in investing in the sustainable operation of our fleet.”

    About Finnlines

    Finnlines is a leading shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of RoRo vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.

