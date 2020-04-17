2020 April 17 15:51

Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2020 grew by 16% Y-o-Y

Transshipment of crude oil and oil products grew by 15% and 17% accordingly

In January-March 2020, the port of Primorsk handled 16,257,300 tonnes of cargo, up 16%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, crude oil transshipment increased by 15%, year-on-year, to 11,192,100 tonnes.

In the reporting period, transshipment of oil products increased by 17% to 5,065,200 tonnes.

In 2019, the port of Primorsk handled 61,024,100 tonnes of cargo, up 14%, year-on-year.

Port Primorsk is Russia’s largest oil port in the Baltic Sea. It is the final stage of the Baltic Pipeline System (BPS). The port is located in the Leningrad Region, on the eastern coast of the Bjyerkezund Strait (Gulf of Finland of the Baltic Sea).