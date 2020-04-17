2020 April 17 13:08

LUKOIL has its living quarters platform for development of Valery Grayfer field towed to Caspian Sea

Normal vessel traffic continues in water areas of Astrakhan and Olya ports



LUKOIL has completed transporting the jacket of the living quarters platform to the Caspian Sea. The facility designed to accommodate 155 people is intended for the development of the Valery Grayfer field, Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) says on its official Instagram page.



The towing operation was performed with respect of safe navigation requirements on the Volga-Caspian Canal.



As of today, normal vessel traffic continues in water areas of Astrakhan and Olya ports.



The Valery Grayfer (former Rakushechnoye) field was discovered in 2001. It is located 160 km from the port of Astrakhan, 100 km from the western cost and 8.5 km from the V. Filanovsky field.



Related link:

LUKOIL continues development of its North Caspian fields >>>>



