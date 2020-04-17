  The version for the print

    MGO prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia grew by $20

    Global oil prices increased after a recent fall

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).

    Average price of MGO - $290 pmt (+$20).

    Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-).

    Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (-).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $20 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $172 (-$3).
    -  MGO - $265 (-$30).
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $245 (-$25).
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $205 (-$25).

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

15:51 Throughput of port Primorsk in 3M’2020 grew by 16% Y-o-Y
15:26 Throughput of port Vysotsk in 3M’2020 fell by 14% Y-o-Y
15:00 Krasnoye Sormovo shipyard launches Pola Varvara of Project RSD59
14:24 VARD enters the renewable energy sector
14:03 North Carolina Ports opens new refrigerated container yard
13:55 Port of Ust-Luga increased its throughput in 1Q’2020 by 3% YoY
13:28 Subsea pipelines for new HES Hartel Tank Terminal handed over by Visser & Smit Hanab
13:08 LUKOIL has its living quarters platform for development of Valery Grayfer field towed to Caspian Sea
12:31 Maersk launches its cold store in St. Petersburg (Russia)
12:29 Throughput of Port St. Petersburg grew by 3% in 1Q’2020
12:00 Heavy-lift QIAN KUN by carrier Chipolbrok stops in Hamburg
11:04 Hapag-Lloyd announces rates from Mediterranean and Black Sea to East Asia
10:46 Oboronlogistics upgrades communication system of Ambal ferry
09:43 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 17
09:18 Baltic Dry Index on April 16
07:27 Stolt-Nielsen Limited reports unaudited results for the first quarter of 2020

2020 April 16

18:37 Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock
18:07 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA continues to increase tanker market coverage in a strong tanker market
17:31 Ørsted signs long-term vessel contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
17:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project
17:06 The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”
16:26 Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service
16:05 Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020
15:07 Vestdavit secures four-ship davit contract with French Navy
14:42 ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Energy)
14:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Calipso with Uniper
13:38 Global Ports elects new member of the Board of Directors
13:09 Aker Solutions and Cognite secure digital offshore wind energy technology grant
12:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 IMO and FAO sign an agreement to implement the GloLitter Partnerships Project
11:37 Tallink Grupp’s Helsinki-Stockholm route vessel Silja Serenade to go to dock in Naantali shipyard for essential maintenance
11:09 APM Terminals offers storage space in North America
10:35 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted after a fall at the previous trading session
10:09 ECSA and ETF call for coordinated EU action on crew changes
09:40 Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from April 15
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 706 points
09:14 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 16

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)
16:50 Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme
16:27 Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule
16:04 Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform
15:49 Gazprom Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019
15:25 Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes
15:04 Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd
14:31 Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
14:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
13:01 Shipping industry requests European Commission to put public consultations and impact assessments on hold
12:43 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020
12:24 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers
12:00 Philippine Ports Authority feels the pinch of COVID-19 as March income dips 79%
11:30 ABB to power South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug for efficient and sustainable operations
11:00 Port of Oakland welcomes biggest ship ever this week
10:42 Oil prices rise amid information about US reserves
10:20 First Arctic Shipping Status Report from PAME Working Group highlights increase in Arctic shipping traffic
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15