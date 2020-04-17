-
2020 April 17 10:22
MGO prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia grew by $20
Global oil prices increased after a recent fall
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).
Average price of MGO - $290 pmt (+$20).
Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-).
Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (-).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $20 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $172 (-$3).
- MGO - $265 (-$30).
- ULSFO 0,1% - $245 (-$25).
- VLSFO 0,5% - $205 (-$25).
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
Subscribe for IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review snitko@portnews.ru. Upon request it will be provided in English.