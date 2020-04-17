2020 April 17 10:22

MGO prices at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia grew by $20

Global oil prices increased after a recent fall

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $105 pmt (-).

Average price of MGO - $290 pmt (+$20).

Average price of ULSFO - $200 pmt (-).

Average price of VLSFO 0.5% - $145 pmt (-).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam fell by $20 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $172 (-$3).

- MGO - $265 (-$30).

- ULSFO 0,1% - $245 (-$25).

- VLSFO 0,5% - $205 (-$25).

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.