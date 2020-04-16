2020 April 16 18:37

Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock

Pin Oak Corpus Christi, LLC (“Pin Oak Terminals”) received its first vessel Wednesday at the newly commissioned Oil Dock 14 at the Port of Corpus Christi, the company said in its release.

The new dock can accommodate fully laden bulk liquid tankers up to Suez-max class with loading rates in excess of 40,000 barrels per hour. The Port of Corpus Christi is the primary gateway for American energy exports in the United States. The new dock construction was a joint effort between the Port of Corpus Christi Authority and Pin Oak Terminals.

The Port Authority constructed the dock, mooring structures and dredging while Pin Oak installed the topside handling equipment, the storage facilities, and the common carrier pipeline interconnects. Pin Oak Terminals is a joint venture between Dauphine Midstream LLC (“Dauphine”) and Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. (“Mercuria”).

Dauphine is a portfolio company of Pelican Advisors, LLC and is focused on the development, acquisition, and operations of midstream assets throughout the world. Mercuria is a global commodities group primarily focused on energy. In 2014, Mercuria acquired the physical commodities trading unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About Port of Corpus Christi

As a leader in U.S. energy exports and a major economic engine for the State of Texas and the Nation, the Port of Corpus Christi is the 3rd largest port in the United States in total tonnage. Strategically located on the western Gulf of Mexico with a 36-mile, soon to be 54 foot (MLLW) deep channel connected by three Class-1 railroads and two major interstate highways, the Port of Corpus Christi is a major gateway for maritime commerce.