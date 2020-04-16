2020 April 16 17:06

The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”

The members of the logistics network BVL and the readers of the trade paper LOGISTIK HEUTE once again named the Port of Hamburg as the “Best Logistics Brand of 2020” in the category of seaports, Port of Hamburg said in its release. The port was previously awarded the title in 2017. The winners chosen by the experts and readers were announced yesterday.

Port of Hamburg Marketing has a total of 43 employees working in the headquarters in Hamburg and in representative offices in Germany, Europe, and Asia. Together with its almost 300 members, the association represents the brand “Port of Hamburg” and works to strengthen the port’s position on the worldwide markets. The Port of Hamburg serves as an umbrella brand rather than being an independent enterprise. The port-related businesses organized under this brand name profit from the positive image that Port of Hamburg Marketing has been able to establish. Port of Hamburg Marketing aims at building and strengthened a clear profile for the port and the entire metropolitan region, particularly in competition with the other North Range ports.

The HHM representative offices work to strengthen Hamburg’s competitive standing. They are engaged in representing the interests of HHM member companies on the international markets and in promoting the Port of Hamburg as a brand name in the hinterland, as well. They organize various kinds of events to bring business partners together, as well as participation in trade fairs and conferences. HHM also successfully participates in joint projects and in submitting proposals for programs funded nationally and by the EU.

Regularly providing HHM members with market reports and statistics, taking care of visitor programs, and carrying out the whole range of communication from traditional press relations through social media activities, the website hafen-hamburg.de, and a Port of Hamburg app round out the range of Port of Hamburg Marketing’s services. HHM has furthered the development of digital channels in the past years, for instance with interactive databases for ship, rail, and barge connections. The website has been well received. A portal set up during the COVID-19 crisis has already registered more than 100,000 visits during the past four weeks.