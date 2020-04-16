  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 16 17:06

    The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”

    The members of the logistics network BVL and the readers of the trade paper LOGISTIK HEUTE once again named the Port of Hamburg as the “Best Logistics Brand of 2020” in the category of seaports, Port of Hamburg said in its release. The port was previously awarded the title in 2017. The winners chosen by the experts and readers were announced yesterday.  

    Port of Hamburg Marketing has a total of 43 employees working in the headquarters in Hamburg and in representative offices in Germany, Europe, and Asia. Together with its almost 300 members, the association represents the brand “Port of Hamburg” and works to strengthen the port’s position on the worldwide markets. The Port of Hamburg serves as an umbrella brand rather than being an independent enterprise. The port-related businesses organized under this brand name profit from the positive image that Port of Hamburg Marketing has been able to establish.   Port of Hamburg Marketing aims at building and strengthened a clear profile for the port and the entire metropolitan region, particularly in competition with the other North Range ports.

    The HHM representative offices work to strengthen Hamburg’s competitive standing. They are engaged in representing the interests of HHM member companies on the international markets and in promoting the Port of Hamburg as a brand name in the hinterland, as well. They organize various kinds of events to bring business partners together, as well as participation in trade fairs and conferences. HHM also successfully participates in joint projects and in submitting proposals for programs funded nationally and by the EU.  

    Regularly providing HHM members with market reports and statistics, taking care of visitor programs, and carrying out the whole range of communication from traditional press relations through social media activities, the website hafen-hamburg.de, and a Port of Hamburg app round out the range of Port of Hamburg Marketing’s services. HHM has furthered the development of digital channels in the past years, for instance with interactive databases for ship, rail, and barge connections. The website has been well received. A portal set up during the COVID-19 crisis has already registered more than 100,000 visits during the past four weeks.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 16

18:37 Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock
18:07 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA continues to increase tanker market coverage in a strong tanker market
17:31 Ørsted signs long-term vessel contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
17:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project
17:06 The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”
16:26 Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service
16:05 Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020
15:07 Vestdavit secures four-ship davit contract with French Navy
14:42 ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Energy)
14:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Calipso with Uniper
13:38 Global Ports elects new member of the Board of Directors
13:09 Aker Solutions and Cognite secure digital offshore wind energy technology grant
12:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 IMO and FAO sign an agreement to implement the GloLitter Partnerships Project
11:37 Tallink Grupp’s Helsinki-Stockholm route vessel Silja Serenade to go to dock in Naantali shipyard for essential maintenance
11:09 APM Terminals offers storage space in North America
10:35 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted after a fall at the previous trading session
10:09 ECSA and ETF call for coordinated EU action on crew changes
09:40 Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from April 15
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 706 points
09:14 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 16

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)
16:50 Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme
16:27 Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule
16:04 Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform
15:49 Gazprom Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019
15:25 Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes
15:04 Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd
14:31 Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
14:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
13:01 Shipping industry requests European Commission to put public consultations and impact assessments on hold
12:43 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020
12:24 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers
12:00 Philippine Ports Authority feels the pinch of COVID-19 as March income dips 79%
11:30 ABB to power South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug for efficient and sustainable operations
11:00 Port of Oakland welcomes biggest ship ever this week
10:42 Oil prices rise amid information about US reserves
10:20 First Arctic Shipping Status Report from PAME Working Group highlights increase in Arctic shipping traffic
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15
09:51 EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives
09:31 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

2020 April 14

18:06 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport
17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)