2020 April 16 16:26

Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service

Yet, MRS has its ships repaired at domestic yards to support Russian industry

Very few Russian shipyards have sufficient technologies and lifting capacity of dock facilities to repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service, the company told IAA PortNews. Besides, completion time and cost of works performed by domestic ship repair yards is several times as much as that of similar works performed by foreign companies.

Nevertheless, Russian yards still repair 100% of MRS fleet. That lets ship repair yards raise their competence and load their facilities.

“By doing so we support domestic industry and hope that ship repair yards will soon cut their expenses and, consequently reduce the cost and time of repair works ... We currently opt for domestic companies. Domestic manufacture should be supported although it is not always financially reasonable”, comments MRS.

When it comes to scheduled repair, the highest demand is for maintenance of hulls and their structural elements, repair of ship power plants and auxiliary equipment.

Marine Rescue Service currently selects a site for scheduled repair of ships through competitive procurement procedures as foreseen by Federal Laws No 44 and No 223. Among the criteria are completion time and cost of works, RS certification of the right to conduct such works as well as availability of required production facilities.

