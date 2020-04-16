  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 16 16:05

    Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020

    The  unprecedented situation and the consequences are affecting international trade hubs such as the port of Rotterdam, the company said in its release. Throughput in the first quarter was 112.4 million tonnes, 9.3% down on the same period last year. It should be pointed out that volumes in container handling, LNG and biofuels during the first quarter of 2019 were at record highs.

    Allard Castelein, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority: “We are facing unprecedented disruptions and the port of Rotterdam, as a vital process, intends to continue contributing to society. The impact of a decline in demand due to the corona crisis will become clear from April onwards. A 10 to 20% drop in throughput volume on an annual basis would seem to be very likely. This will depend on how long the measures remain in place and on how quickly production and world trade recover”.

    There were also positive notes during the first quarter. Container throughput more or less matched the level in the same period last year. Biomass throughput also continued to grow. In the meantime, major investment projects are continuing as planned. They include the construction of the Container Exchange Route, the Theemsweg Route and port infrastructure for the production location of smoothie-maker Innocent.

    In the first three months of 2020, throughput in the port of Rotterdam amounted to 112.4 million tonnes. That is 9.3% less than in the first quarter of 2019.

    Falling throughput was seen mainly in the coal, crude oil and oil products segments. There was an increase in the throughput of iron ore, biomass, LNG and other liquid bulk.

    Dry bulk

    The throughput of dry bulk in the first quarter amounted to 16.7 million tonnes. That is 14% less than in the same quarter in 2019. There was a substantial decrease of almost 3 million tonnes in the throughput of coal (-39.6%). The main reason for this was that less power was generated from coal in Germany and the Netherlands. More electricity was generated from gas and wind because of the low gas price and large amounts of wind energy due to favourable weather conditions.

    Ore throughput rose by 15.7% (920K tonnes). Steel companies purchased more stocks in the past quarter than last year, while production did not increase.

    Other dry bulk decreased by 21% (-694K tonnes) due to postponed construction projects and the supplies of sand and building materials needed for those projects. There was also a decline in the flow of minerals in the first quarter due to declining industrial production in Germany.

    Biomass throughput rose by 106%. This doubling was caused by the increase in the use of biomass in the Amer 9 power station in Geertruidenberg to between 80 and 90%.

    Liquid bulk

    In wet bulk, the throughput of oil products fell by 32.8%. Once again, there was a sharp fall in the trading of fuel oil between Russia and Singapore, for which Rotterdam has been the throughput location in recent years. Instead, much of the fuel oil went directly from Russia to the United States for refining. The throughput of diesel fuels also declined. In the area of the throughput of diesel for export, this was caused by the increase in local use for seagoing vessels in response to the new IMO rules on emissions from ship engines.

    The incoming flow of crude oil declined by 8% in the past quarter. Stocks built up last year were used for production in the past quarter.

    The throughput of crude oil increased by 18% to more than 2 million tonnes with, in particular, more LNG going to the European gas network. More gas was used for electricity production because of the low gas price.

    The throughput of other wet bulk rose by 710K tonnes (9.3%). This consisted primarily of an increase in chemical products and biodiesels. The port of Rotterdam is increasingly becoming a central logistical location in Europe for these products, with both imports and exports to other European countries.

    Containers

    Container throughput in tonnes was almost the same (-0.3% in tonnes, -4.7% in TEUs) as in the same period last year - which was a record quarter for containers at the time (+5.9% in tonnes, +7.3% in TEUs). There was a rise in deep-sea and feeder containers, while short sea fell off by 4.5%. The underlying causes were the weaker economy in Europe during the last six months and stagnating world trade due to trade conflicts. The impact of the corona crisis was apparent to only a limited extent in late March as a fall in goods flows from China after the partial lockdown there in February. Seagoing vessels take four to five weeks to complete the journey, which means that the effect in Rotterdam is not felt until later. The volume of containers from Asia was 2.8% lower than in the first quarter of 2019.

    Break bulk

    RoRo throughput was 7.3% down on the first quarter of last year. As a result of the coronavirus outbreak, fewer people and goods were transported between the United Kingdom and Rotterdam in March 2020. It should also be noted that throughput in March 2019 was at a record level due to hoarding in the run-up to Brexit, which seemed imminent at the time.

    The throughput of other break bulk was slightly lower (-3.2%) as a result of the economic downturn.

    Impact analysis and outlook

    The sharp downturn in the global economy caused by the corona pandemic will also have a major impact on the port of Rotterdam. The impact of a decline in demand due to the corona crisis will become clear from April onwards. A 10 to 20% drop in throughput volume on an annual basis would seem to be very likely. This will depend on how long the measures remain in place and on how quickly production and world trade recover.

    In the container segment, capacity between Asia and Europe is being cut by approximately 25% in response to the reduction in demand for transport. This will also be clearly seen in the port of Rotterdam in the coming quarter.

    RoRo traffic is directly affected by a decline in economic activity in Europe and volumes will be significantly lower in this segment has long as the lockdown in various countries continues.

    The flow of iron ore and coal to the German steel industry will decrease in response to falling demand from the automotive and construction industries.

    The decline in the use of oil products for transport will reduce the need for crude oil supplies. However, volatility in the oil market can lead to higher trade flows.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Rotterdam  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 16

18:37 Pin Oak Corpus Christi loads first vessel at new Oil Dock
18:07 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA continues to increase tanker market coverage in a strong tanker market
17:31 Ørsted signs long-term vessel contract for Greater Changhua offshore wind farms
17:30 Glavgosexpertiza approves new phases of SC Zvezda project
17:06 The Port of Hamburg again honored as “Best Logistics Brand”
16:26 Very few Russian shipyards can repair modern vessels of Marine Rescue Service
16:05 Port of Rotterdam throughput down 9.3% in the first quarter 2020
15:07 Vestdavit secures four-ship davit contract with French Navy
14:42 ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Energy)
14:09 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Calipso with Uniper
13:38 Global Ports elects new member of the Board of Directors
13:09 Aker Solutions and Cognite secure digital offshore wind energy technology grant
12:51 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:09 IMO and FAO sign an agreement to implement the GloLitter Partnerships Project
11:37 Tallink Grupp’s Helsinki-Stockholm route vessel Silja Serenade to go to dock in Naantali shipyard for essential maintenance
11:09 APM Terminals offers storage space in North America
10:35 Oil prices are upwardly adjusted after a fall at the previous trading session
10:09 ECSA and ETF call for coordinated EU action on crew changes
09:40 Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from April 15
09:17 Baltic Dry Index is up to 706 points
09:14 CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic
08:58 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 16

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)
16:50 Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme
16:27 Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule
16:04 Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform
15:49 Gazprom Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019
15:25 Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes
15:04 Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd
14:31 Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
14:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
13:01 Shipping industry requests European Commission to put public consultations and impact assessments on hold
12:43 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020
12:24 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers
12:00 Philippine Ports Authority feels the pinch of COVID-19 as March income dips 79%
11:30 ABB to power South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug for efficient and sustainable operations
11:00 Port of Oakland welcomes biggest ship ever this week
10:42 Oil prices rise amid information about US reserves
10:20 First Arctic Shipping Status Report from PAME Working Group highlights increase in Arctic shipping traffic
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15
09:51 EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives
09:31 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

2020 April 14

18:06 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport
17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)