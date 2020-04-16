2020 April 16 14:42

ABP appoints New Group Head of Commercial (Energy)

Associated British Ports (ABP) has announced the appointment of Nick Barnett as ABP’s new Group Head of Commercial (Energy). This is a new role created to develop and drive the new company strategy in relation to energy and to support our own and our customers’ broader energy requirements.

Nick is currently Power Business Development Director at SIMEC-GFG Alliance and has extensive experience in the energy sector. Nick started work as an electrical engineer and progressed through project/programme management and consultancy roles to power business development, with twelve years’ experience at Centrica prior to SIMEC.

Julian Walker, ABP’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Energy generation and storage is a key part of our business strategy going forward as the UK moves away from more traditional forms of energy. ABP is very well placed to support the development in this sector to meet both our own needs and the needs of our present and future customers. We are delighted that Nick has chosen to join ABP and lead this part of our strategy.”