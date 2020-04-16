2020 April 16 13:38

Global Ports elects new member of the Board of Directors

New member of Global Ports Investments BoD serves as the Senior Vice President, Strategy and Finance of Delo Group

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that the Company held its Annual General Meeting of the Members (AGM) under the chairmanship of Mr. Artemis Thomaides.

The AGM was held at BG WAYWIN PLAZA, Office 302, 62 Agiou Athanasiou Avenue, 4102, Limassol, Cyprus on 16 April 2020 at 08.00am (Cyprus time), and had a quorum with 422,713,415 ordinary shares of the Company, which constitutes 100% of the issued share capital of the Company entitled to participate in this meeting and vote on the matters of the agenda.

The meeting participants elected Mr. Andrei Yaschenko as a director of the Company for a period of one year with no remuneration; to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2021.

Among other resolutions adopted by the AGM were to receive and consider and, if thought fit, adopt the statutory audited parent company and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2019, together with the management reports and independent auditor’s reports.

It also re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers Limited as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting at which the accounts will be laid before the Company and to authorise the Board of Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

Besides, Ms. Britta Dalunde, Mr. Morten Engelstoft, Ms. Alexandra Fomenko, Mr. Soren Jakobsen, Mr. Shavkat Kary-Niyazov, Mr. Demos Katsis, Ms. Inna Kuznetsova, Mr. Lampros Papadopoulos, Mr. Mogens Petersen, Mr. Sergey N. Shishkarev were re-elected as directors of the Company for a period of one year with no changes in the level of remuneration for the fulfilment of the Company’s director’s duties; to hold such office until the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Members of the Company to be held in 2021.