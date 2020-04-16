  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 16 14:09

    Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Calipso with Uniper

    Diana Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, has entered into a time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE, Düsseldorf, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Calipso, for a period until minimum October 15, 2020 up to maximum December 31, 2020. The gross charter rate is US$4,750 per day for the first forty-five (45) days of the charter period and US$8,250 per day for the balance of the time charter, in each case minus a 5% commission paid to third parties. The charter commenced on April 13, 2020.

    The “Calipso” is a 73,691 dwt Panamax dry bulk vessel built in 2005.

    This employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.34 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

    Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 41 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 14 Panamax). As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt with a weighted average age of 9.58 years.

    About the Company

    Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

