2020 April 16 09:40

Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from April 15

The Transport Committee will additionally announce opening of navigation for all ships

Water bodies of Saint-Petersburg are open for small-size fishing ships from 15 April 2020, says the press center of the City Government’s Transport Committee.

According to the statement, this allows for licensed fishing in the city.

It is underlined that water bodies of the city, water area of the Neva river, Big Port St. Petersburg and Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg are currently closed for small-size ships.

Opening of navigation on waterways of Saint-Petersburg for all ships will be additionally announced by the Committee.

Passenger navigation in Saint-Petersburg will begin upon lifting of restrictions related to prevention of COVID-19. It is not expected to begin before April 30.

Related link:

Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30>>>>

Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg>>>>