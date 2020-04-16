2020 April 16 09:14

CMA CGM announces PSS for reefer cargo from West Med and Adriatic

CMA CGM announced, that the Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) rates applicable as from May 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

This PSS will apply as follows:

Origin : From West Med and Adriatic

Destination : To South East Asia, North East Asia, China and Hong Kong & Macau SAR

Cargo: Reefer

Amount: USD 200 per 20'RH & 40'RH

Payment: With the freight

Date of application: May 1st, 2020 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice