  The version for the print

  • 2020 April 15 18:07

    Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019

    Concluding on 2019, the Annual Report shows a slight increase in total revenue to USD 2.2bn (USD 2.1bn), Group operations (EBIT) of USD 36.1m (USD 8.3m) and a result of the year of USD 26.5m (USD 5m), which is above expectations, the company said in its release.

    At a Group level, total volumes increased by 10% to 4.5m mts (4.1m mts), with the Americas representing the most significant increase of 35% reaching a total of 1,150,000 mts.

    Group CEO, Anders Østergaard comments:

    “We are proud to present this strong set of results for 2019. A special year leading up to one of the most defining moments in global shipping since the shift away from coal a century ago. For Monjasa, this much-anticipated shift to the more environmentally friendly marine fuels meant that our role of matching supply and demand with logistical solutions, became a critical factor across the shipping industry.

    Through extensive preparations together with our business partners, including suppliers, our oil terminals and fleet operations, Monjasa ended up strongly positioned to respond to a highly volatile market. The result was an increasing demand for our products and services, and a successful transition for our customers.”

    With consolidated Group equity increasing to USD 135m and a high solvency ratio of 29%, Monjasa is positioned among the world’s most robust marine fuel suppliers.

Другие новости по темам: Monjasa  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 April 15

18:07 Monjasa delivers a strong set of results for 2019
17:58 Novotrans invested over RUB 6 billion in land reclamation under LUGAPORT project
17:44 KONGSBERG to supply Finnish Navy corvettes with Anti-Submarine Warfare and diver detection sonars
17:06 Hapag-Lloyd announces suspension of Far East Loop 4 (FE4) & Blank Sailing Plan of Far East Loop 5 (FE5)
16:50 Project on construction of new grain terminal in Vysotsk included in Russia’s land-use planning scheme
16:27 Navigation within Samara hysdrosystem opens ahead of schedule
16:04 Northwester 2 completes turbine installation of first 9.5MW platform
15:49 Gazprom Management Committee proposes dividend amount of RUB 15.24 per share for 2019
15:25 Annual capacity of Utrenny terminal increased in Russia’s land-use planning scheme to 43.2 million tonnes
15:04 Lasse Carøe Henningsen to become new CFO at Hamburg Süd
14:31 Glavgosexpertiza approved infrastructure for floating nuclear power plant in Chukotka
14:02 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe and Mediterranean
13:01 Shipping industry requests European Commission to put public consultations and impact assessments on hold
12:43 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port declined by 1% in 1Q’2020
12:24 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers
12:00 Philippine Ports Authority feels the pinch of COVID-19 as March income dips 79%
11:30 ABB to power South Asia’s first LNG hybrid tug for efficient and sustainable operations
11:00 Port of Oakland welcomes biggest ship ever this week
10:42 Oil prices rise amid information about US reserves
10:20 First Arctic Shipping Status Report from PAME Working Group highlights increase in Arctic shipping traffic
09:56 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 15
09:51 EMA and Keppel Offshore & Marine sign MOU to develop energy solutions in the areas of distributed energy resources, digitalisation and emerging low carbon alternatives
09:31 Bunker prices are slightly up at the port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia
09:14 Baltic Dry Index is up to 679 points

2020 April 14

18:06 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Houston with C Transport
17:52 SCF Group wins Marine Money’s 2019 Deal of the Year Award in the ‘Project Financing’ category
17:29 RF Government earmarked RUB 3.5 billion for construction of LNG transshipment facility in Kamchatka
17:06 Borr Drilling Limited awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups
16:47 Competition for construction of Bagayevsky hydrosystem’s Phase 2 cancelled again
16:35 Wärtsilä сontracted to install route exchange on 50 ships
16:18 Federal budget receipts from Baltic Customs in 1Q’2020 grew by 7.5% YoY
16:05 Stena, Wärtsilä, and Methanex Corporation celebrate five-year anniversary of world’s first methanol-powered commercial vessel
15:30 Port of Oakland loaded box volume dipped 7.4 percent in March 2020
15:03 Dublin Port overall tonnage declines by 4.8% in Q1 2020
14:27 Key Polish trade hub DCT Gdansk maintains operations
13:55 First Ørsted turbines on their way to Borssele 1&2 wind farm off Zeelandic coast
13:30 Verbrugge Terminals starts new scheduled service between Sweden and North Sea Port
13:02 Bunker market sees mixed price movements at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
12:39 Tri-City ports donated medical equipment to hospitals
12:18 Passenger navigation is not to begin in Saint-Petersburg before April 30
11:36 Rosmorport's North-Western Basin Branch starts rendering towing services in the seaport of Ust-Luga
11:13 Rosmorport amended tariffs on towing services in Korsakov seaport
10:44 Oil prices rose by 1.3%
10:21 Passenger ships with passengers onboard banned from navigation in Saint-Petersburg
09:46 BC Ferries adjusts service to southern Gulf Islands
09:28 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, Apr 14
09:19 Samsung Heavy receives order for two LNG-fueled VLCC newbuilds

2020 April 13

18:07 The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announces modifications and extension of No Sail Order for all cruise ships
17:53 Bunker sales at the port of Singapore in 3M’2020 grew by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 12.72 million tonnes
17:30 Oboronlogistics improves quality of services on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk ferry line
16:52 Port of Singapore throughput in March’2020 grew by 2% after a decrease in January-February
16:24 Port of Riga significantly increased handling of grain and timber in 1Q’2020
15:45 USPA’s own fleet dredged 700,000 cubic meters of material in1Q’2020
15:07 Throughput of Russian seaports in 3M’2020 grew by 2.4% (detalization)
14:29 Throughput of port Kavkaz in 3M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
13:46 Far East and Arctic Development Ministry to select investment projects eligible for infrastructure development subsidy
13:11 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 5,369 in RF spot market
12:48 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard starts cutting steel for first crab catching ship
12:03 WMU calls on global maritime and ocean communities to join forces to protect seafarers’ rights
11:00 BAM Nuttall signs contract for new Falkland Island port